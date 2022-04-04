The power of Activating and Engaging the Subconscious Mind by Marisa Gonzalez-Unlock your Potential

UNLOCK THE POWER OF YOUR SUBCONSCIOUS MIND by Marisa Gonzalez Auckland based Personal Development and Change Facilitator, qualified Educator, a licensed Rapid Transformational Practitioner, NLP (Neuro-Linguistic Programming) Master Practitioner and Coach.

Our subconscious mind stores our memories, emotions, fears and experiences and influence our decision making.

We can connect with our subconscious mind by creating a quiet space to challenge and reflect on the emotions and beliefs we keep there. When we really want to get rid of what’s getting in the way of our success, we have to be consistent and practice every day. I know, it’s working for me.





Here are some techniques we can use to access our subconscious mind:

1. Allow free and spontaneous thoughts into your mind without consciously thinking:

Our mind is always at work so random thoughts happen all the time. Those thoughts are basically a consequence of our mind processing memories, experiences and emotions. Allowing thoughts to enter our conscious mind, can help us understand our thought patterns.





2. Pay attention to the meaning you attach to situations, people, things you read, see or experience:

This exercise is helpful to evaluate y our impulses, responses and to understand your personality. An interesting way of doing this is using association techniques, brainstorming and noting down what comes to your mind when you see certain images, words, etc.

3. Relaxing and mindfulness techniques:

Choose the technique(s) that suit you best and resonate with you and practice them consistently. Some examples:

Guided meditation

Mindfulness

Yoga

Aromatherapy

Visualisation

4. Visualising positive outcomes:

Neuroscience research has shown that creative visualisation is very effective.

This is what works really well:

⁃ Clearly visualisation of the outcome.

⁃ Adding emotions.

⁃ Adding the input of all senses to the visualisation: sight, smell, touch, taste and sound.

⁃ Being consistent.

5. Hypnotherapy or self-hypnosis:

Hypnosis is a natural state in which we are highly focused. When a practitioner is involved, they guide you to access and understand relevant information stored in your subconscious mind.

When self-hypnosis is used, you create the relaxation state yourself and use it to access your subconscious thoughts to understand and reframe them to achieve your objectives. The video below clearly explains how hypnotherapy works.

TRAIN YOUR MIND

1. Decide what you want to change

2. Create a clear, detailed vision of your objective

3. Become aware of the thoughts and conditioning that come up with your decision

4. Challenge the thoughts that don’t support your objective

5. List the thoughts that support your objective

6. Do this consistently for a period of tim

When we focus and visualise, we activate neuronal networks in the brain.

These are the three pillars of my practice:

Identify

Reframe

Transform

https://www.marisagonzalez.co.nz/

http://www.facebook.com/MarisaGonzalezCoaching

hello@marisagonzalez.co.nz