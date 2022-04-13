Night time Epilepsy Seizure Alarm

The Emfit Epilepsy Alarm is a bed seizure alarm that is part of a new generation of seizure-monitoring systems to detect a night time seizure with a person who has epilepsy. Mercari Ltd is a registered distributor of EMFIT® products and distributor of personal medical alarms.

Emfit Epileptic Seizure Alarm

The Mercari supplied Emfit's epileptic seizure alarm monitors someone with epilepsy while they are sleeping. Emfit Patented sensor technology detects when a person has tonic clonic seizures and triggers an audible alarm. It can also alarm when a person leaves the bed. This can be useful for those who may wander unconsciously after a non-convulsive seizure during sleep, or in cases where the person leaves the bed and does not return within a set period of time.

Mercaris Emfit epileptic seizure alarm consists of a film-like sensor and a control unit. The dynamic film-like bed sensor is placed under the mattress and it detects the slightest movements of the person lying on it – even heartbeat and respiration. The sensor is attached to the control unit with a connection wire. When a person has convulsive seizures such as tonic-clonic shakings or similar continued movements that last over a preset time, which can be 7, 13 or 20 seconds, the alarm is triggered. The sensor can also notice partial convulsions and the tiniest movements. It is also suitable for small children.

There is also an alarm for detecting when a person leaves the bed without returning to the bed within a preset time. This can be useful for persons with a tendency to wander unconsciously after a non-convulsive seizure during sleep. Presence and absence notification is based on noticing the heart rate and respiration of the person in bed. The sensor does not have weight limits, making it also suitable for children.



An Epilepsy seizure alarm is a great help for parents who a have children with epilepsy. It is also helpful in complimentary professional care where individuals are concerned about having seizures over night. As the bed sensor does not have any weight limits, it is suitable for children as well as adults. It should be noted that also movements caused by itching, for example, can cause alarms

