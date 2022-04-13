Some Unique Ways To Find The Right Real Estate Agent For You

AUCKLAND

Despite all the technological developments that threaten to make real estate agents’ jobs obsolete, these professionals continue to play a vital role in the property market – especially for sellers. This is because selling a home is complex.

For Auckland-based sellers looking for a real estate agent, there are some unique approaches that can be undertaken. Firstly, since there are plenty of competent real estate agents in Auckland, you will want to narrow your search down to those with a good reputation who have niche knowledgeable about your particular area. One easy way to spot this kind of agent is to check not only who’s prominently advertising in your area, but who’s actively recording sales.

Secondly, you’ll want to check whether or not an agent lives in the community where they predominantly operate. That is, if an estate agent is not only a local to Auckland but actively lives and works in one particular area in the city, they are more likely to know the nuanced ins and outs of the area, its offerings (e.g., transport routes, schools, etc.), and the pros and cons of selling a property there. This means better asking price determinations, marketing approaches, and sales turnaround times.

Lastly, you could find a good real estate agent by talking to your neighbours and getting personal referrals from those you know who either just bought into your area, or those who have recently had a successful sale. Such personal recommendations can really help you narrow down your options and settle on the best agent for you.

In all, taking a bit of time to research good agents can be beneficial in the long-run – especially when it comes to selling your home quickly, making a good return on investment, and lowering your stress levels.