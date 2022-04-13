Banked: Financial product information and deals website to help Kiwis make better choices

Banked, a new website aimed at helping New Zealanders make better financial decisions has launched.

The new website publishes thoroughly researched and unbiased guides on a range of personal finance topics including insurance, credit cards, loans, and more. Banked also presents the latest deals and promotions in one place, saving Kiwis time and helping them choose the right financial products and services for their needs.

The NZ-based website is committed to providing comprehensive and objective information that is revised and updated whenever things change. Guides and reviews explore the good and bad of each topic in a well-rounded and balanced approach.

Banked does not provide financial advice, nor does it recommend particular products or services. Instead, the website’s mission is to arm its users with all the relevant information and data they need to make the right choice for their personal circumstances.

Visit the Banked website for more and check out its guides on how to compare car insurance or how to choose the best personal loan for your circumstances.