Entries open for the Barfoot & Thompson Auckland Marathon

AUCKLAND CITY

Thousands of athletes will take to the streets of Auckland this October with entries now open for the Barfoot & Thompson Auckland Marathon, as New Zealand’s biggest and most iconic celebration of running returns.

The 31st running of the event will take place on 30 October 2022 and is expecting to attract over 15,000 athletes.

The event has five distances on offer, with the Barfoot & Thompson Marathon, Half Marathon, John West 11km Traverse, NZ Avocado 5km, and Barfoot & Thompson Kids Marathon.

The courses take in the highlights of Auckland, from Devonport, Takapuna and Smales Farm on the North Shore, across the Harbour Bridge with 360-degree views of the city and its various landmarks, through the CBD, along the waterfront on Tāmaki Drive, and to the finish line settled in Victoria Park.

Amy MacCormack, Regional Director of The IRONMAN Group Oceania, organisers of the Barfoot & Thompson Auckland Marathon, said that the team was looking forward to welcoming runners back to the event in October.

“The Barfoot & Thompson Auckland Marathon is an iconic New Zealand event like no other. With a festival atmosphere from start to finish, colour and culture aplenty, and the chance to run across the Harbour Bridge, this event is a celebration of running as its best,” said MacCormack.

“With five distances to choose from there’s something for everyone – from first timers experiencing the rush of running alongside thousands of others to the seasoned athletes chasing new PB’s. We can’t wait to welcome you all to run the city in October,” she said.

Peter Thompson, Managing Director of Barfoot & Thompson, said the event will show Aucklanders the depth and love of our great city as we get back to hosting world-class events.

“The race is a chance to showcase Auckland not only through running but the hospitality that is on offer, the fine-tuned event management and a family friendly atmosphere. It would be great to see as many people as possible taking advantage of this. There will be many of our Barfoot & Thompson people out there participating,” said Thompson.

Auckland Unlimited Head of Major Events, Chris Simpson, says the undiminished popularity of the Auckland Marathon continues to make it one of New Zealand’s best-loved running events.

“Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland is a beautiful city and region, and the marathon offers everyone the opportunity to soak it up from an entirely different perspective,” said Simpson.

“Where else can you and your mates, colleagues and whānau run through the city together, across water, through parks and reserves, and into the city centre with glorious harbour views almost every step of the way?

“This is what Auckland is about, and Auckland Unlimited is delighted to continue to support this iconic event.”

Entries are now open for the Barfoot & Thompson Auckland Marathon taking place on 30 October 2022. For more information and to enter visit https://aucklandmarathon.co.nz/