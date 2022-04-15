Urban Art Foundation launches The Fletcher Trust Collection exhibition

WELLINGTON CITY

The Urban Art Foundation (UAF) will launch its 40th exhibition on Friday, 15 April which will comprise 106 artworks selected from The Fletcher Trust Collection. The exhibition can be viewed on Urban Art’s new Parliament TV programme called arTVox from Friday April 15 to Tuesday May 3 and on all future occasions when the House is not in session.

The Fletcher Trust Collection is one of Aotearoa New Zealand’s most prestigious private art collections, founded as a corporate collection in 1962. The Collection is centred upon New Zealand painting from the late 18th century to today.

Urban Art Founder and Creative Director Andrew Hagen said: “This exhibition coincides with and celebrates the 60th anniversary of The Fletcher Trust art collection. It features among the best examples of art from this country’s most well-known and critically acclaimed artists.

“While specially curated exhibitions of works from the collection regularly tour Aotearoa art institutions, with the Trust’s assistance, this UAF exhibition will take artworks from the collection into shopping malls, gateways and on-street signage across the country, as well as screening 106 pieces on our arTVox programme on Parliament TV, when Parliament is not in session.”

The arTVox televised part of the exhibition begins with a piece by William Hodges created in 1773 and goes through in chronological order to 2021, with a work by Jacqueline Fahey called ‘In My Studio’.

Prominent artists whose art is featured in this exhibition include Petrus van der Velden, Frances Hodgkins, Rita Angus, Colin McCahon, Louise Henderson, Peter McIntyre, Milan Mrkusich, Toss Woollaston, Gordon Walters, Philip Clairmont, Michael Smither, Pat Hanly, Robyn Kahukiwa, Richard Killeen, Dick Frizzell and Emily Karaka.

Over the past four years, the UAF has worked in conjunction with artists, art and education experts, government and commercial gallery curators, private collectors, and outdoor media company oOh!media to present 40 exhibitions, appearing in Shopping Malls, on Street signs, the Wellington Railway Station and International Airport.

Late last year UAF signed an exclusive agreement with the Clerk of the House, David Wilson, to show Urban Art Exhibitions on Parliament TV, Freeview 31 and Sky Channel 68 when the House is not sitting. The programme is called arTVox, and its first exhibition went to air on 16 December 2021.

Andrew Hagen said: “We are elated and thankful for this new digital venue to show the best of our nation’s art such as this exhibition featuring artworks from The Fletcher Trust Collection. Making art accessible to the public is our kaupapa, our name, ki te marama means into the light.”