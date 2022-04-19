Reece NZ's first flagship bathroom showroom opens in Newmarket

AUCKLAND

The country’s first flagship bathroom showroom by Reece New Zealand, Bathroom Life, is now open at 77 Broadway, Newmarket. The 468m2 showroom boasts more than 70 bathroom displays to make it easier for Kiwis to visualise and design the perfect bathroom for their lives.

“It’s like Pinterest – except you can actually touch, feel and experience the bathroom spaces,” says Paul Robbins, Operations Manager at Reece New Zealand.

He says that designing a bathroom can be challenging, but Reece Bathroom Life has been designed to bridge the gap between inspiration and reality.

“The showroom is beautifully curated and has been designed to ignite the imagination of Kiwis building or renovating with our world-leading product range.”

“It’s more than just a showroom, with our expert team on hand to help you transform inspiration into something that works for your space, it’s never been easier to turn your dream bathroom into reality,” says Robbins.

The decision to launch Reece Bathroom Life in 2022 is, in part, down to research by the Reece Group at the end of 2021 that found consumers are placing greater importance on bathrooms now than they did pre-pandemic.

“In 2021, consumers rated the importance of the bathroom in overall appeal for a home 6% higher than in 2019. This is likely the result of most of us spending more time at home than ever before,” says Robbins.

Bathroom Life Manager Ruth Ansell says the experience for Kiwi consumers is central to the design of what she calls the ‘ultimate showroom’.

“It is all about making bathroom design as easy as possible. We have more than 70 bathroom displays highlighting the latest trends and classic styles to suit a variety of tastes,” says Ansell.

Purely a showroom, Bathroom Life’s design and style experts will help Kiwis create their perfect bathroom and manage product delivery through the customer’s nearest Reece branch.

“We’ve already had people visiting from outside of Auckland to view our impressive selection and utilise our design expertise,” says Ansell.

Reece Bathroom Life is located at 77 Broadway Newmarket, Auckland. It is open from 8:30am – 5:00pm Monday to Friday and between 10:00am and 4:00pm on Saturdays.