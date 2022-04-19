We cannot control everything. There are things in the world that are out of our control. By Marisa Gonzalez-Unlock your Potential

Change Starts Within

We cannot control everything. There are things in the world that are out of our control.

Here are some examples:

Other People

The Weather

The Past

Nature

Pandemics

Losing loved ones

These are only a few examples as there’s a lot we cannot control in life. However, we have full control of ourselves and of our inner world and changing our inner world can have a huge impact on our lives.

"Progress is impossible without change, and those who cannot change their minds cannot change anything".

George Bernard Shaw

I understand this is not a concept easy to embrace immediately. It can be hard to believe that changing our thoughts can make us healthier, more confident, more successful and wiser.

I’m not saying that we are the creators of all the negative things that happen to us or that bad things won’t happen, but by changing our thoughts we can change the way we approach or respond to life events. Our thoughts and actions are ours to change.

“If you get the inside right, the outside will fall into place”.

Eckhart Tolle

Here are some internal changes we can make:

How we view failure.

Do you view failure as an embarrassment? Is it something you should avoid at all costs?



What if you viewed failure as simply a step along the way to success? Failure just means that the approach you used didn’t work. It’s an opportunity to re-tool your processes and try again.

If you keep learning and making improvements, how can you possibly fail in the long term?

The way you view failure is a big part of whether or not you’ll be successful. How do you view failure? What view of failure would be useful to you?



Values

Suppose someone valued charity, kindness, and modesty. What type of life would they lead? Suppose someone else valued freedom, adventure, and courage. Now, suppose a third person valued money, power and greed. It’s easy to see how these three people would lead very different lives.



What are your values? Do they support the life you want to live? Or, is your life in line with your values?



Beliefs

Our beliefs colour how we view the world and our decisions. If you believe that money is the root of all evil, that can certainly derail any efforts to be wealthy. If you believe that you’re just not good with people, your social life will suffer and so on.

List some of your beliefs about money, yourself and life in general.

How are those beliefs helping or hurting you? What beliefs would be helpful for you to manifest and enjoy the life you desire?



Attitude

Do you expect things to work out for you or are you primarily pessimistic? You’ll be less likely to try to do something if you have negative expectations. A positive attitude can help with your patience and ability to persevere when things are not going well.



Consider how your attitude is impacting the results you’re generating in your life.



Gratitude

Giving yourself a reminder of what is already working in your life can positively impact your attitude and expectations. It can also reduce anxiety and alter your perspective.



Take a few minutes in the morning and at night to mentally list the things that make you feel grateful. You can come up with a long list if you really think about it.

Thoughts

Our thoughts are under our control, though it might not seem that way. It’s easy to prove this to yourself. You can choose to think about an ice cream cone or a green cow. You can think about anything you like.



It’s important to take control of your thoughts. If you’re predominately thinking about negative outcomes, you’re going to struggle.



Monitor your thinking and try to keep your thoughts positive.

Changing yourself internally can give you everything you desire on the outside. Without making inner changes, it’s extremely challenging to change your behaviour. You’re constantly fighting yourself, but willpower is not enough in the long term.

Inner changes can eliminate the need for willpower. Rather than battling yourself day after day, make the inner changes that will create the outer changes you desire.

Identify

Reframe

Transform



