NZME network and podcasts take out top spots in NZ Podcast Ranker

With a strong and continued focus on growing its audio brands and digital audio platform iHeartRadio, New Zealand Media and Entertainment is celebrating once again being the country’s top podcast publisher network, as well as having the top two podcasts in the country last month.

The latest Triton Digital® New Zealand Podcast Ranker provides insights into the Top 100 Podcasts as well as the top networks in New Zealand for the month of March 2022. As well as NZME being the top network by far – with more than 5 million monthly downloads, six of its own podcasts featured in the country’s top ten list.

The Mike Hosking Breakfast and Fletch, Vaughan & Hayley on ZM podcasts took out the top two spots, with Stuff You Should Know, The Leighton Smith Podcast, Heather du Plessis-Allan Drive and The Matt and Jerry Show all coming within the top 10. Furthermore, NZME’s exclusive partner global network Audioboom took out two of the other top ten spots with Casefile True Crime and No Such Thing as Fish.

NZME Head of Digital Audio, James Butcher, says the fact there was a whopping 8.1 million downloads across all shows by participating publishers during March, and more than 60 percent of those were of NZME’s digital audio content, demonstrates the increasing success of the company’s online audio.

“NZME is really proud to be leading the way in digital audio in New Zealand. Podcasts have now become one of the most popular ways for audiences to consume audio – not just because they’re easy and convenient to access and listen to, but also because they cover such a diverse range of topics, views and content.

“We’re proud to offer world-class global content and we continue to focus on growing our iHeartRadio platform, engaging with podcast fans and those who are completely new to podcasting or digital audio. We are confident that once they’ve experienced what is on offer, and the breadth of content available, they’ll never turn back!” says Butcher.