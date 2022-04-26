Tegan Triumphs Again in Top National Series

MASTERTON

Tegan Fitzsimon heads back to the South Island today (Sunday) with the nation’s two top series crowns in her truck having added the POLi Payments Premier League Series to her trophy cabinet at the Glistening Waters Series Final Show in Masterton.

It was an emotional victory for the 31-year-old from West Melton who was hugely relieved to finish a challenging season on a high with her beloved Windermere Cappuccino.

“Windermere Cappuccino was super consistent at the start of the season and while not the greatest at our last two shows, he was really good today,” said the 31-year-old. “I am just relieved it is all over . . . it has been a very tough season.”

She’s now looking to take Windermere Cappuccino to Australia to see how they stack up on the international stage.

The series final class was a fitting finale to the season with eight combinations on eight faults or less coming back to be challenged in the second round of the Donella Still-designed course.

Each combination gave it their all but in the end the day belonged to Sophie Scott (Palmerston North) aboard Waitangi Skynet who was one of just two combinations to finish with a clean slate.

It was the dream season’s end for Penny Borthwick (Masterton) in the Country TV Pony Grand Prix Series, when she took the quinella with her team Foxden’s Merlot and Rednalhgih Cowan.

But the 15-year-old didn’t quite pull off The Rider Shop-sponsored Grand Final at her home show, having to settle for second and fifth behind victor Molly Smith (Timaru) aboard Vapour Trail NZPH.

Penny was ecstatic with the efforts of both her ponies. “They have both jumped really well. I am stoked with both of them,” she said. Between them they won 13 Pony Grand Prix Series classes this season.

It is just Foxden’s Merlot’s second season at Grand Prix level with Cowan a far more seasoned campaigner. It is Penny’s first ever series win. “To get first and second – it is just so cool. I would never have thought that would actually happen.”

The EvoEvents Horse Grand Prix Series went the way of Brooke Edgecombe (Waipukurau) and LT Host Andrea, who also won the EquiBreed Top-Ranking Mare Series. It’s the first time Brooke and Andrea, who are still the current holders of the Olympic Cup crown, have won the Horse Grand Prix Series.

Auckland horseman Daniel Blundell took the quinella in the grand final, winning aboard Cadenza NZPH and placing second on Athena NZPH.

In the rider series, Larina Dolman (Gisborne) took out the Harrison Lane Pro-Am for the third consecutive time, Sam Carrington (Takapau) triumphed in the FMG Young Rider, Emma Gillies (Oamaru) won the Mainland Coachwork Junior, and Shanae McKay (Levin) claiming the Dunstan Horsefeeds Amateur. The Main-Events Tertiary Challenge was won by Michaelee Head (Cambridge) with Bellick ST.

In the age group series, the Matthews Hanoverians Seven-Year-Old was won by : Lucy Olphert (Queenstown) Kiwi Strike (by Kiwi Coronation out of Kiwi Maze who is by Corlando GNZ), the UltraMox Six-Year-Old won by Georgina Dormer (Christchurch) Google NZPH (by Orlando out of Questions NZPH who is by Fetiche Du Pas), and the East Coast Performance Horses Five-Year-Old won by Ella Rae-Wood (Greymouth) TMS Annabella (by Chassini II, out of Millie who is by Voltaire II).

Lauren Mitchell (Kumeu) had an absolute blinder in the show hunter ring, winning the Sport Horse Junior High Points Series with Sonny Bill, the ESNZ Show Hunter Junior Equitation Series, and the Aniwell Cat C High Points Series aboard Mahachi Gold Rosado KF. She also won the NRM Open High Points grand final aboard Craighaven Black Heart, ESNZ Show Hunter Pony Equitation grand on Mahachi Gold Rosado KF, and placed in numerous other series and finals.

Louise Marriott (Rangiora) won both the NRM Open High Points Series and the Petticoat Lane Performance Horses Adult Equitation Series.

The three day series final show attracted more than 450 combinations from all over the country to the Solway Showgrounds, and is the culmination of a challenging season, that rewards those combinations who have been consistent throughout the year.



Results –



Showjumping, POLi Payments Premier League Series: Tegan Fitzsimon (West Melton) Windermere Cappuccino 187 points 1, Sophie Scott (Palmerston North) Waitangi Skynet 181 2, Maurice Beatson (Dannevirke) Central Park 125 3, Brooke Edgecombe (Waipukurau) LT Holst Andrea 104 4, Sophie Scott (Palmerston North) Glenbrooke Rich as Roses 56 5, Phillip Steiner (Tauranga) Cassina Dior 52 6.



Country TV Pony Grand Prix Series: Penny Borthwick (Masterton) Foxden’s Merlot 108 points 1, Penny Borthwick (Masterton) Rednalhgih Cowan 105 2, Johanna Wylaars (Christchurch) Wembleybrook Tiffany 100 3, Samantha Gillies (Oamaru) Doctor Jones 93 4, Molly Smith (Timaru) Vapour Trail NZPH 92 5, Tessa Mason (Hastings) Mr Acho 87 6.



EvoEvents Horse Grand Prix Series: Brooke Edgecombe (Waipukurau) LT Holst Andrea 64 points 1, Maurice Beatson (Dannevirke) Central Park 62 2, Nicole White (Invercargill) LC Samson 44 3, Tegan Fitzsimon (West Melton) Windermere Cappuccino 42 4, Sophie Scott (Palmerston North) Waitangi Skynet 39 5, Daniel Blundell (Auckland) Cadenza NZPH 36 6.



Matthews Hanoverians Seven-Year-Old Series: Lucy Olphert (Queenstown) Kiwi Strike (by Kiwi Coronation out of Kiwi Maze who is by Corlando GNZ) 94 points 1, Sam Carrington (Takapau) Double J Hurricane (by Eurosport Heartbreaker out of Double J Breeze who is by Voltaire II) 75 2, Sophie Scott (Palmerston North) Benrose Casino ECPH (by Cassiano out of Ngahiwi Red Rinse who is by Nikau) 74 3, Jeremy Whale (Hampton Downs) Bannockburn ECPH (by Cassiano out of Ngahiwi Emilionaire who is by Emilion VDL) 72 5, Sophie Scott (Palmerston North) Joopiter (by Eurosport Centavos out of Just Joop who is by Abalou) 68 6.



UltraMox Six-Year-Old Series: Georgina Dormer (Christchurch) Google NZPH (by Orlando out of Questions NZPH who is by Fetiche Du Pas) 58 points 1, Rose Alfeld (Leeston) Celebration ECPH (by Corofino II out of Crystal who is by Salutation) 50 2, Kimberley Carrington (Takapau) Double J Typhoon (by Eurosport Centavos out of Double J Breeze who is by Voltaire II) and Makenzie Causer (Canterbury) Lord Axel GNZ (by Lordano out of Angeline GNZ who is by Orlando) 38 =3, Oliver Edgecombe (Waipukurau) Takapoto Tinka (by Cassiano out of Claire who is by Chasseur) and Ike Baker (Hastings) Double J Graduate (by Double J Repicharge out of Sarah Jane who is by Chico Doro) 36 =5.



East Coast Performance Horses Five-Year-Old Series: Ella Rae-Wood (Greymouth) TMS Annabella (by Chassini II, out of Millie who is by Voltaire II) 52 points 1, Tara Gower (Ohura) Riverhills Legend (by Eurosport Centavos, out of Destiny who is by Ranfurly) 50 2, Sam Carrington (Takapau) Double J Odin (by Double J Repicharge out of Ophelia NZPH who is by Barbarian) 46 3, Anneke van Rooyen (Taumaranui) Awaroa New Edition (by Kannan out of Kahurangi Final Edition who is by Valiant), Maurice Beatson (Dannevirke) Central Zone (by Central Park out of Fifi who is by Answer Back) and Kimberley Carrington/Jesse Linton (Takapau) Double J Larrikin (by Double J Repicharge out of Rata Mill Ascot who is by Stanic) 44 =4.



FMG Young Rider Series: Sam Carrington (Takapau) 115 points 1, Samantha Gillies (Oamaru) 103 2, Sophie Scott (Palmerston North) 100 3, Sophie Townsend (Darfield) 93 4, Makenzie Causer (Christchurch) 90 5, Tyla Hackett (Waiuku) 87 6.



Main-Events Tertiary Challenge Series: Michaelee Head (Cambridge) 56 points 1, Samantha Megchelse (New Plymouth) 54 2, Jennalee Rose (Dannevirke) 46 3, Alexandra Mitchell (Wellington) 34 4, Amber Riddell (Cambridge) and Sophie Sinclair (Winton) 28 =5.



Mainland Junior Rider Series: Emma Gillies (Oamaru) 103 points 1, Kimberley Carrington (Takapau) 97 points 2, Mikayla Trott (Auckland) 72 3, Tara Gower (Ohura) 67 4, Meg Bisset (Blenheim) 66 5, Rose Windross (Auckland) 65 6.



Harrison Lane Pro-Am Rider Series: Larina Dolman (Gisborne) 104 points 1, Molly Buist Brown (Christchurch) 67 2, Jess Land (Christchurch) 64 3, Sally Clark (Dannevirke) 55 4, Katie Meredith (Ohoka) and Mathew Dickey (Hamilton) 52 =5.



Dunstan Horsefeeds Amateur Rider Series: Shanae McKay (Levin) 84 points 1, Gayle Baker (West Melton) 83 2, Jessica Trow (Whitford) 82 3, Ashley Johnston (Whangarei) 80 4, Kaleigh Kent (Otane) 70 5, Nigel Horton (Kumeroa) 69 6.



ESNZ Eight-Year-Old Series: Jesse Linton (Hastings) Kings Larkin.



TiES Jumping Series: Amy Gravatt (Whangarei) Totaranui TS Ripslinger.



EquiBreed Top-Ranking Mare: Brooke Edgecombe (Waipukurau) LT Holst Andrea.



EquiBreed and VDL Leading Stallion: Logan Massie (Dannevirke) Bravado Ego Z.



For full results, head to www.evoevents.co.nz