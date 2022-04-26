Tips For Moving House

AUCKLAND

At Tony's Transport we understand that moving house is stressful. In fact outside of the death of of a loved one, a divorece, or losing your job it is one of the more stressful life events most people face. So we've put together a list of moving tips to help Aucklanders take some of the stress out of moving house.

Start Packing Early. Most people worry about moving the big stuff, but aside frtom being heavy that's actually the easy part. Packing all the little stuff takes way longer than many people realise. So don't leave it to the night before the move and think you'll get it all done that night. Mark Boxes Cearly By Room. If you clearly label your boxes with the room they should go in, it'll make your life easier when you are trying to find things, and it'll help your moving company know wheich room to put each box in when they get it to your new home. Don't Underfill Packing Boxes. If you only half fill a box and then stack another box on top it can crush the half full box and send the top box crashing to the ground. Avoid Overloading Boxes. If the boxes are bulging out the top and you can't close the properly they won't stack well and you increase the cance of items getting damaged. Make Lists And Label Boxes. You don't just need to know what box the room goes in. When you are trying to find your toothbrush you'll want to know exactly which box it's in without having to open all of them. Pack Heavy Items in Small Boxes. And light items in larger boxes. Remember books are heavy if you completly fill a large box with books you'll struggle to lift it.

See more moving tips at https://www.tonystransport.co.nz/home-office-moving-tips/