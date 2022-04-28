Live export protests planned across the country this Saturday for a National Day of Action

SAFE will join protestors around the country on Saturday 30 April 2022, who are rallying together from midday to demonstrate their opposition to live export by sea.

As part of a ‘National Day of Action,’ independently organised protests will be held across multiple locations in Aotearoa including Wellington, Auckland, Dunedin, Christchurch, Whangarei, Hamilton, Palmerston North, Nelson and Tauranga, as well as at Napier, New Plymouth and Timaru, where cows are commonly exported from.

The live export ship Anna Marra is expected to be in Napier Port this weekend. Under its previous name Awassi Express, this ship was implicated in a live export disaster en route to the Middle East in August 2017. Nearly 64,000 sheep suffered from heat stress on the ship, killing 2,400.

Live exports by sea will be banned in Aotearoa from 30 April 2023.

SAFE CEO Debra Ashton, who will be at the Napier protest, said the National Day of Action shows that opposition to the live export of animals is strong and this trade has to end.

"Animals are still suffering in the live export trade, and a total ban can’t come soon enough," said Ashton.

"Exports of cattle have grown over the past year, during a period when the trade should be winding down."

Cattle are being shipped to China in record numbers. Figures from the Ministry for Primary Industries show 134,722 cows were exported from Aotearoa last year, compared with 109,921 in 2020 and 39,269 in 2019.

The Animal Welfare Amendment Bill, which will give effect to the live export ban, is moving to the second reading in Parliament. The Bill divided Parliament’s Primary Production Select Committee, with National and Act members opposing a total ban.

"Members’ on both sides of the house need to understand that this is a high risk trade. The voyage is dangerous, and we cannot ensure the welfare conditions for these animals on the ship or after they arrive at their destination.

"We’re glad that a ban is on the horizon, and once implemented it must remain strongly in place."