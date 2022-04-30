ACT unveils Tauranga campaign bus

TAURANGA

ACT Party Leader David Seymour, Deputy Leader Brooke van Velden and ACT Tauranga candidate Cameron Luxton have today unveiled the party’s campaign bus.

“ACT is a serious contender in this race. We’re aiming to send a message to Wellington that it’s time for real change,” says David Seymour.

“While other parties either haven’t decided who they’re running in the by-election or are deliberately lying low, Cameron has already hit the ground running.

“He’s been out meeting constituents, holding community events and spelling out our plan for Tauranga.”

“I’m looking forward to getting out and about in the bus and talking to Tauranga residents about the issues that matter most to them,” says Cameron Luxton.

“Infrastructure, rising crime and restoring local democracy are all issues I care passionately about and it’s what I’m hearing from residents that they want action on.

“ACT has a plan to share GST with local councils to enable more homes and roads to be built, we have a policy around gang control orders and we would push for local democracy to be restored.

“It’s fantastic to have David and Brooke in town today. We’re holding a public meeting tonight at Classic Flyers and we’re looking forward to hearing more from the people of Tauranga.”