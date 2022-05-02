7 DAYS LIVE HEADS ON TOUR

New Zealand’s longest running and best loved comedy TV show is back on the road this June after the postponement of their 2021 tour. The hit tour 7 Days Live will serve up seven (not very) brave comedians to 13 centres around the country. Stuffed full of laughter and antics, from 4 – 30 June everyone will be able to fill up on comedy.
With years of experience and awards under their belts, this star-studded line-up will be pulling out all the stops for a memorable night of entertainment.
“A stellar night of experiencing first hand what is undoubtedly the country's
best domestic comedy product.” – Hawkes Bay Today
7 Days Live has been hitting the road for 10 years, and this year’s line up is ready to make 2022 another unforgettable comedy experience. With host Jeremy Corbett at the helm and superstar comics and 7 Days regulars Paul Ego, Dai Henwood, Justine Smith, Josh Thomson, Laura Daniel and Ben Hurley.
Part quick-fire stand-up from the country’s best, and part a completely uncensored and unedited 7 Days show, the live version is everything you’d expect from the beloved format that is a mainstay on kiwi’s TV screens.
The team will be jumping in a van to bring some much-needed comedy to the nation with enough jokes, bad puns, and tomfoolery to have you falling off your seat with laughter.
“...7 Days Live overflows with intelligent, hilarious comedy” – Regional News
NEW 7 DAYS LIVE TOUR DATES:
AUCKLAND:
Saturday 4 June, Bruce Mason Centre
Book at Ticketmaster
NEW PLYMOUTH:
Sunday 5 June, TSB Showplace
Book at Ticketek
PALMERSTON NORTH:
Monday 6 June, Regent Theatre
Book at Ticketek
INVERCARGILL:
Friday 10 June, Civic Theatre
Book at Ticketek
DUNEDIN:
Saturday 11 June, Regent Theatre
Book at Regent Theatre
CHRISTCHURCH:
Sunday 12 June, Christchurch Town Hall
Book at Ticketek
BLENHEIM:
Monday 13 June, ASB Theatre
Book at ASB Theatre
WELLINGTON:
Saturday 18 June, Michael Fowler Centre
Book at Ticketmaster
TAURANGA:
Sunday 19 June, Baypark Arena
Book at Ticketek
NAPIER:
Thursday 23 June, Napier Municipal Theatre
Book at Ticketek
GISBORNE:
Friday 24 June, War Memorial Theatre
Book at Ticketek
HAMILTON:
Saturday 25 June, Claudelands Arena
Book at Ticketek
WHANGĀREI:
Thursday 30 June, McKay Stadium
Book at Ticketek