7 DAYS LIVE HEADS ON TOUR

New Zealand’s longest running and best loved comedy TV show is back on the road this June after the postponement of their 2021 tour. The hit tour 7 Days Live will serve up seven (not very) brave comedians to 13 centres around the country. Stuffed full of laughter and antics, from 4 – 30 June everyone will be able to fill up on comedy.



With years of experience and awards under their belts, this star-studded line-up will be pulling out all the stops for a memorable night of entertainment.



“A stellar night of experiencing first hand what is undoubtedly the country's

best domestic comedy product.” – Hawkes Bay Today



7 Days Live has been hitting the road for 10 years, and this year’s line up is ready to make 2022 another unforgettable comedy experience. With host Jeremy Corbett at the helm and superstar comics and 7 Days regulars Paul Ego, Dai Henwood, Justine Smith, Josh Thomson, Laura Daniel and Ben Hurley.



Part quick-fire stand-up from the country’s best, and part a completely uncensored and unedited 7 Days show, the live version is everything you’d expect from the beloved format that is a mainstay on kiwi’s TV screens.



The team will be jumping in a van to bring some much-needed comedy to the nation with enough jokes, bad puns, and tomfoolery to have you falling off your seat with laughter.



“...7 Days Live overflows with intelligent, hilarious comedy” – Regional News

NEW 7 DAYS LIVE TOUR DATES:

AUCKLAND:

Saturday 4 June, Bruce Mason Centre

Book at Ticketmaster

NEW PLYMOUTH:

Sunday 5 June, TSB Showplace

Book at Ticketek

PALMERSTON NORTH:

Monday 6 June, Regent Theatre

Book at Ticketek

INVERCARGILL:

Friday 10 June, Civic Theatre

Book at Ticketek

DUNEDIN:

Saturday 11 June, Regent Theatre

Book at Regent Theatre

CHRISTCHURCH:

Sunday 12 June, Christchurch Town Hall

Book at Ticketek

BLENHEIM:

Monday 13 June, ASB Theatre

Book at ASB Theatre

WELLINGTON:

Saturday 18 June, Michael Fowler Centre

Book at Ticketmaster

TAURANGA:

Sunday 19 June, Baypark Arena

Book at Ticketek

NAPIER:

Thursday 23 June, Napier Municipal Theatre

Book at Ticketek

GISBORNE:

Friday 24 June, War Memorial Theatre

Book at Ticketek

HAMILTON:

Saturday 25 June, Claudelands Arena

Book at Ticketek

WHANGĀREI:

Thursday 30 June, McKay Stadium

Book at Ticketek