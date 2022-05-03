Bring Back Your Smile With Veneers

Veneers are artificial additions placed over the natural teeth to make them more noticeable, important, and beautiful! If you're looking to change your teeth' shape, color, or size, veneers are a great option. Let's look at the pros and cons of veneers. We'll highlight everything you need to know about veneers by porcelain veneers auckland cbd.

1. What Are Veneers?

Thin porcelain layers are affixed to the front of your teeth to improve their shape and color. They can be used on both front teeth and back teeth. They look similar to dental crowns but are not attached to the gum tissue. They are custom-made to fit your mouth like a glove and can be made for any tooth shape.

2. Porcelain Veneers.

This type of veneer is the most common. They are made of porcelain, a natural material that is strong and durable. The porcelain will be shaped to fit the teeth and colored to match the teeth. This type of veneer can also be used to fill gaps between teeth.

3. Composite Veneers.

This type is made of composite material, a plastic or resin material used to make dental crowns. This is a natural material that is strong but is porous and will stain when exposed to certain foods or drinks. Veneers made of composite material are among the most cosmetic types of veneers.

4. Stainless Steel Veneers.

This type is made with stainless steel, strong metal, and is naturally non-porous. This material is used to make the veneers, which makes them strong and durable, and will not stain easily. This material is also easy to maintain.

Conclusion.

Veneers are a great cosmetic option for people who want to change their teeth' shape, size, or color. If you're looking for a solution that will make your teeth look amazing, veneers are a great choice. They're easy to maintain and can last for a long time. Veneers are great if you have crooked teeth, discolored teeth, or a big gap between your teeth. Then it would be best if you considered porcelain veneers auckland cbd.