3 Tips to Secure and Monitor Your Home with a Home Automation System

CHRISTCHURCH

A home automation system can provide you and your family with an extra layer of security and comfort that may be lacking in your day-to-day life. Home automation systems let you monitor your home from the comfort of your couch or office.

They also provide additional functionality that can help make everyday tasks simpler, easier, and more fun, and all while improving your security at the same time! Here are three ways to secure and monitor your home with a home automation christchurch system.

Change Your WiFi Password

As convenient as they are, WiFi networks should never be used without some sort of protection. It's often easy for hackers to find unsecured networks. If you're concerned about protecting your data or staying anonymous while surfing, change your home Wi-Fi password frequently.

Use a password manager if you don't have a good memory for passwords. Additionally, make sure that your router is set up correctly and that it has current firmware installed. The more secure your network is, the less likely it will be that someone can gain access to it.

Install Security Cameras

Criminals generally avoid homes that have security cameras installed. This can be especially useful for preventing burglary, but you'll also want to keep an eye on your kids if they're home alone or keeping tabs on your pets. The best part is that these days, you don't need to spend thousands of dollars on a professionally installed system. There are plenty of great options available.

Install Smart Locks

Installing smart locks on your front door is one of those things you don't think about until you need them. Security cameras, for example, are also typically something people only think about after an incident has already occurred.

Smart locks are like any other home automation system in that they require regular maintenance. It's not enough to just install them and forget about them. You have to make sure they're working properly, update their firmware as needed, and periodically change their batteries, if applicable.