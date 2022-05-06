New Zealanders can now invest their KiwiSaver savings in a new range of crypto currency, clean energy, and property speciality funds all in one place

New Zealand’s most personalised KiwiSaver scheme, kōura, today announced the launch of three specialty funds to help Kiwis take control of their financial future and allow them more freedom of choice with their KiwiSaver plan.

The newly released kōura Carbon Neutral Crypto Currency Fund is a New Zealand first, offering the choice of investing in crypto currency with the guidance of kōura’s trusted advice tools. This is only the second carbon neutral crypto currency fund to launch globally.

This fund will (at least initially) invest in Bitcoin (or derivatives of Bitcoin) and will offset all carbon emissions generated by the underlying tokens, through the purchase of carbon offsets. The maximum KiwiSaver portfolio allocation permitted for this fund will be capped at 10%.

kōura founder and managing director, Rupert Carlyon, says, “We recognise that these asset classes are not appropriate for everyone, therefore we have created a structure that allows people to make the choice of whether they want to invest in these funds or not.”

The new kōura Clean Energy Fund means Kiwis can now vote with their money in the betterment of the planet and people by choosing to invest in a fund that is dedicated to investing in companies that are involved in the transition to clean energy.

The kōura Clean Energy Fund will provide investors with an exposure to companies involved in the clean energy transition. There is an estimated $30.3 trillion of investment required by 2030* to start the transition toward renewable energy.

Kiwis who love property can also decide to invest in the property market without owning a home thanks to the kōura New Zealand Property Fund. The kōura New Zealand Property Fund will provide investors with financial investments in the New Zealand property market.

Carlyon says the launch of kōura’s three new specialty funds was a no-brainer given their strong investment characteristics and interest from KiwiSaver members to invest in these themes.

“kōura is moving with the times,” Carlyon says. “Kiwis are becoming more engaged and involved in their investments and we want kiwis to take the same approach with their KiwiSaver. Their KiwiSaver is likely to be the largest investment account Kiwis have so we want to give them options to engage and take control of their KiwiSaver accounts. kōura is bucking the trend and allowing people to make their own decisions, while using its digital advice tools to provide help and protections for customers.”

“We know that Kiwis are typically extremely apathetic toward their KiwiSaver as demonstrated by the very low switching numbers (<4% switches every year) and the preference for customers to have their KiwiSaver with their banks. The lack of engagement often leads to inappropriate fund choices and a lack of understanding of what their KiwiSaver will give them, which is why we wanted to launch funds Kiwis can get excited about and want as part of their KiwiSaver portfolio.”

The team at Kōura believes one size does not fit all and personalisation can play an important role in optimising KiwiSaver balances over time, particularly when their market leading digital advice tool can help guide clients to the optimal outcomes.

kōura was established to help Kiwis achieve the retirements they expect and deserve.

For more information visit www.kourawealth.co.nz

-ENDS-

Source:

* World Energy Outlook 2021 https://www.iea.org/reports/world-energy-outlook-2021/executive-summary