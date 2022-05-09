Youth take on Napier council

NAPIER

Loud voices, bold claims and plenty of opinions are sure to dominate Napier’s inaugural Youth v Council debate, and that’s just the teens!

The Youth Council vs. NCC Councillor Debate takes place on Wednesday 11 May at the MTG Century Theatre. The moot is New Zealand should lower the voting age to 16. The event kicks off at 6pm and entry is free.

Napier Mayor Kirsten Wise will be bringing her ‘A-Game’ to the debate.

“Our team has had plenty of game time, and we’re pretty well practiced in terms of sharing our views, but the opposition will be fresh and probably a bit more nimble, they’ll certainly keep us on our toes,” says Mayor Wise.

The debate moderator will be legendary broadcaster Janet Wilson. The judging panel is Bill Ralston, Deputy Mayor Annette Brosnan and Napier Youth Council Chairperson Tom Little.

Debaters will be Mayor Kirsten Wise, Councillor Sally Crown and Councillor Keith Price for Napier City Council, and Marjolaine Stranaghan, Ben Kingsford and Emma Teraguchi for the Napier Youth Council.