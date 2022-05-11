Adults Can Make The Best Orthodontics Patients

AUCKLAND

It’s common to see children walking around with braces on and attending orthodontic

appointments. In fact, in some parts of the world, it’s so common that children themselves see it

almost as a rite of passage to be fitted with a pair of braces. This sentiment is very different to when their parents were growing up – when treatment for malocclusions and other dental issues were less common and anyone who did find themselves having to wear braces also likely risked becoming an object of ridicule.



As times have changed and advances in dentistry and orthodontics have been made, however, many who may have missed the opportunity to have their malocclusions addressed as children are now considering undergoing orthodontics in Auckland in their adult years. A remaining concern for many of these potential patients is, though, whether or not getting braces as an adult is really worth it.



While there are some additional considerations for adults, such as generally longer treatment

periods and the possible need for surgery or other treatments in addition to braces, the final results are statistically good. Since most adults already have a decent understanding of oral hygiene and can better comprehend the value of adhering closely to dentist and orthodontist recommendations, they usually make great patients, which means that their outcomes are often as good if not better than those who receive orthodontic care as children.



Regardless of age, having properly aligned teeth can lead to better health outcomes, thanks to lower cases of plaque build-up and gum disease, better chewing that aids digestion, greater pain relief for those with associated jaw issues, and higher levels of self-esteem. It’s never too late to address malocclusions, and thanks to developments in dental technology, orthodontic treatments now offer better solutions than what was available to adults even just a decade ago.