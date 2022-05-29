Tim Robertson wins two silvers at orienteering World Cup sprint

Tim Robertson has earned two silver medals at the first round of the 2022 Orienteering World Cup in Sweden.

Ranked eighth in the world going into the first sprint race, Tim finished six seconds behind Kasper Fosser of Norway, the 2021 World Champs silver medallist.

After a steady start, Tim led from control 17 and held the lead until three controls from the finish when Fosser overtook him.

World number one Yannick Michiels of Belgium was 3rd, five seconds behind Tim.

In the following knock-out sprint race, Tim produced another silver medal performance.

Tim was the only Kiwi to make it past the morning qualification heat.

There was a close shave in the semi-final with Tim managing to just qualify for the final in a sprint finish.

In the closely contested final, the lead changed hands several times.

Tim led at the arena run-through, prior to the short final loop but, after a complex route choice to control 11, Kyburz hit the front and held on to win by 1 second in a time of 7 minutes 21 seconds.

In a desperate race for the minor placings, Tim out-sprinted Swedes August Mollen and Martin Regborn, and Norway’s Kasper Fosser, to finish in second place.

Orienteering New Zealand performance leader Malcolm Ingham says Tim looks to be in prime form for the World Champs in June this year.