Prioritising A Building's WOF Is Not Optional

One key responsibility for Hamilton-based owner-builders and landlords is to ensure that their buildings are up to code. If a commercial property is not looked after, those attempting to make money from tenants’ rent or resale are going to make poor returns on investment (ROIs). Aside from lower ROIs, if a building is not useable and safe for its occupants, chances are high that owner-builders or landlords could be found liable for damages – not to mention that no one wants a faulty system to be the reason for someone’s injury or death.

Therefore, all commercial buildings in New Zealand must undergo yearly warrant of fitness (WOF) inspections. These inspections are carried out to ensure that all building systems are functional and will not cause difficulties for occupants or visitors. Think of it this way – if a hospital lift is not operational, that could lead to all kinds of complications for the medical staff and/or patients needing to move around the facility. The longer a systems-based issue remains unaddressed, the greater the chances of having to deal with potential health and safety issues, occupant dissatisfaction, or incurring higher replacement costs to fix the problem.

From both a financial benefits perspective and a health and safety perspective, then, owner-builders and landlords must ensure that they prioritise their yearly WOFs. Part of this prioritisation is keeping accurate records of all maintenance and safety checks done throughout the preceding year, as well as recording any upgrades, extensions, or changes made to the building. Hiring Hamilton Electricians to help ensure that the building’s systems are up to code before the formal inspection is conducted by the council official is also part of this preparation. By prioritising WOF-related work and being intentional about scheduling WOF inspections in a timely manner, owner-builders and landlords can be assured of good outcomes.