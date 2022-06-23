SEO Trends: Where To Place Your Focus

Search engine optimisation (SEO) is an ever-evolving practice. As Google algorithms become more refined, and changes keep occurring with regard to what helps or hinders rankings on search engine results pages (SERPs), companies constantly have to re-evaluate their SEO strategies. Regardless of whether your company undertakes SEO internally, or you’ve outsourced this operation to specialists, it’s important to ensure that you’re implementing SEO wisely.

Currently, one of the best ways to achieve high rankings is to develop content that is optimised for

Google’s ‘People Also Ask’ feature. This is a newer addition to Google’s search engine that shows

consumers results for related queries. Providing content that answers specific consumer questions is a sure-fire way to improve rankings and even reach people who perhaps didn’t specifically search for your kind of content at the onset.

Another area where you would do well to focus your SEO is with respect to users’ mobile

experience. More and more consumers are using their smartphones to conduct searches and access websites. If your website is not optimised for mobile browsing, it can really hurt your rankings. Spending time and continuously upgrading and improving the usability of the mobile version of your company’s website can prove a valuable investment that is likely to pay dividends well into the future.

An often-overlooked SEO strategy is to rework and refresh old content. Rather than spending hours developing new content, a simple and effective way to maintain high page rankings is to tweak the content you already have on your website and ensure this older content is optimised for newer keywords and other SEO requirements.

There are a wide variety of SEO solutions to adopt in a bid to gain better SERP rankings. The key is to make use of those strategies that could provide the best results for your particular company.