Who Can Most Benefit From Talk Therapy? Just About Everyone

There is a pervading misconception that only people with a diagnosed mental illness like anxiety or depression, or who are in serious marital trouble, need to attend regular talk therapy sessions with a psychologist. While it is true that people with particular and severe problems benefit greatly from therapy sessions, psychological care extends much further and can also be used purely for

maintenance purposes.

Indeed, basically everyone at some point or other in their life could benefit from visiting a

psychologist. Oftentimes, people simply need a safe space to talk about struggles or concerns, to

order their thoughts, or to express ideas. We all at times encounter difficult relationships – be they

at work, with family or friends, or in an intimate relationship. We all also find ourselves in states of

transition – moving to a new town, getting married or divorced, taking up a new job opportunity.

And we all come face-to-face with loss and grief in the form of the death of a loved one, regretting

missed opportunities, or having to say goodbye to someone who is moving away.

Seeking out professional assistance from psychologists in Prahran can be a valuable first step in

addressing a broad range of issues and overcoming various problematic behaviours. There is no

mental health concern too big or too small or which cannot be addressed within a talk therapy

session. While many people may shrug off a nagging feeling that something isn’t quite right with

their lives, or may feel like their issues don’t fall into the ‘mental health concern’ category, and so

forgo seeking assistance from a therapist, the reality is that addressing even simple problems or

bouncing off even positive notions with another, objective, person in a safe environment can be

beneficial and promote anyone’s long-term mental health and wellbeing.