Adapting Your Business To Survive

The world and business is changing fast - strategies that worked yesterday may not work tomorrow so in times of economic upheaval it pays to be flexible and adaptive to identify ways to redefine and stimulate your business for the current environment.



“Today, business owners must embrace change in order to survive and thrive.” Says Richard O’Brien director of Business for Sale NZ website nzbizbuysell

Research your industry for new trends and market shifts. Find out what your competition are doing and if they are doing it better than you? Look at ways to innovate with your business model and products or services. Think long-term then test and monitor your ideas, and make sure they work well before committing fully.

Examine your business model and how you might best operate exploring different ways to improve your business with an eye on the future. Look for ways to improve your productivity while reducing costs, tapping into new markets and being more competitive, all leading to a stronger and more profitable business. Innovation and effort will help your business adapt to tighter markets, ensuring survive you survive and have a more valuable and saleable business.

Review your products and services. Look for new opportunities, there may be a gap in the market or a service/product innovation needed? Talk to customers, and look at approaching the issues in different ways to gain greater clarity and insights.

Encourage a workplace culture that supports innovation and agility. Being able to identify and seize new opportunities and adapt quickly in this uncertain economy may mean the difference between success or failure.



There are two options for surviving, become smaller with a tight focus or develop capabilities that broaden your markets. Whichever path you choose, be committed and retain a strong focus.

Be clear on your purpose and goals, and open to new approaches. Encourage creativity, effective communication and a proactive approach to finding opportunities to improve.

Embrace the change and adapt your business so you have a business that will grow, is fit for tomorrow, and that one day you can sell your business for more.

