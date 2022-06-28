Google Ads or SEO? It Doesn't Have To Be Either/Or

There are many approaches to conducting effective online marketing campaigns, including social

media engagement, paid advertising, email marketing, and search engine optimisation (SEO).

Depending on the size and type of business, one marketing solution may work better than another.

However, more often than not, a combination of approaches tends to result in the best outcomes.

This is especially true when it comes to investing in Google Ads versus SEO. While it may be tempting to deem one better than the other, by combining both approaches, businesses often see the greatest return on investment. That’s because Google Ads and SEO play inherently different roles.

On the one hand, Google Ads are great for immediate exposure. In fact, Google Ads management in NZ can be especially handy for new businesses trying to make as many people aware of their

offerings as possible. Google Ads are also excellent for limited-time promotions. A downside is that while businesses only pay per click, Google Ads can get pricey over time and do not offer a long-term marketing solution.

On the other hand, SEO works to establish high page rankings long-term. It can sometimes take up to six months for SEO investments to start reaping rewards, but once established, it’s relatively easy to maintain and costs generally depreciate over time while positive turnover increases.

Unlike Google Ads, SEO is concerned with building robust websites that offer excellent user experiences and optimise keywords to deliver what consumers need. If SEO is done well, it’s possible for a business’s website to become the ‘go-to’ site online; thereby essentially guaranteeing long-term competitiveness and sales conversions.

By undertaking Google Ad campaigns at strategic times, like while waiting for SEO to kick in, and

combining these ‘ad bursts’ with long-term SEO strategies, it’s possible to establish a winning digital marketing campaign.