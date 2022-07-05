Emfit - Detects Micro-Movements Related to Tonic-Clonic Seizures

Mercari Limited now supplies Emfit Epilepsy Alarms
Intelligent bed monitor that continuously monitors movements and alerts upon the onset of repetitive muscle spasms.
This bed sensor system is designed to detect micro-movements associated with tonic-clonic seizures. A large thin sensor mat is placed under the user’s mattress and will detect when a person has continued abnormal movements over a pre-set period of time and then raises an alert.
The Emfit Control Unit has a built-in audible alarm that will sound during a seizure which is ideal where a carer or parent is in the same room.
Key features
Detects tonic-clonic seizures
Ideal for nursing home or residential use
Sensitivity adjustment
Can be used as a bed occupancy sensor
Six months of failure back-up
Compatible with nurse call systems
Easy set-up
The Emfit Movement Monitor is the most trusted, clinically proven technology for quickly detecting, monitoring, and alerting a family member or caregiver to nighttime seizure activity involving continuous, repetitive faster movements (muscle jerking).
Sleep sound and sleep safe.
For more information please contact Mercai Limited. 0800 400 915