Emfit - Detects Micro-Movements Related to Tonic-Clonic Seizures

Mercari Limited now supplies Emfit Epilepsy Alarms

Intelligent bed monitor that continuously monitors movements and alerts upon the onset of repetitive muscle spasms.

This bed sensor system is designed to detect micro-movements associated with tonic-clonic seizures. A large thin sensor mat is placed under the user’s mattress and will detect when a person has continued abnormal movements over a pre-set period of time and then raises an alert.

The Emfit Control Unit has a built-in audible alarm that will sound during a seizure which is ideal where a carer or parent is in the same room.

Key features

Detects tonic-clonic seizures

Ideal for nursing home or residential use

Sensitivity adjustment

Can be used as a bed occupancy sensor

Six months of failure back-up

Compatible with nurse call systems

Easy set-up

The Emfit Movement Monitor is the most trusted, clinically proven technology for quickly detecting, monitoring, and alerting a family member or caregiver to nighttime seizure activity involving continuous, repetitive faster movements (muscle jerking).

Sleep sound and sleep safe.

For more information please contact Mercai Limited. 0800 400 915