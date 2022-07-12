Multiple transport options changing New Zealanders' approach to commuting

The use of cars and public transport remain staples for many New Zealand urban commuters. However, walking, motorcycling, and riding a manual bike are also firm favourites. And now, thanks to advancements in technology, electric-powered options like e-bikes and e-scooters are making significant inroads in how New Zealanders get around.

Each mode of transport comes with its own pros and cons. For example, cars are great for longer trips and transporting luggage or monthly groceries, but single-operator options like e-bikes are useful for shorter trips and navigating populated areas. Of these, electronic scooters in NZ are becoming increasingly popular, thanks to their low maintenance costs, easy operability, and hiring opportunities.

As the country continues to find new ways of reducing its carbon footprint and lessening air and noise pollution, it’s likely that electronic modes of transport will gain even more traction. However, their limited speed and inability to carry multiple people for a single trip means that NZ is likely to embrace a hybrid transportation model.

Such a model would find more and more people using single-operator electronic or manual modes of transport to get to and from public transport hubs like bus stops or ferry ports. More New Zealanders are also likely to use single-operator electric transport for short-distance commutes to work or to run errands; leaving their cars for longer trips or in cases where they need to transport a lot of goods.

Cities across the country are also already starting to look different, with an increasing number of charging ports for electronic transport options mushrooming throughout key locations and special lanes being added to streets to service commuters travelling on foot or using single-operator vehicles. These early changes are indicative of an increasing trend of the average commuter towards more sustainable transport options, particularly in urban areas.