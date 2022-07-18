Tea with Terrorists coming to Circa Theatre this August

WELLINGTON

Coming to Circa Theatre this August is Tea With Terrorists, a rollercoaster ride of dark comedy and delicious storytelling.

Written and performed by Sameena Zehra, with expert direction by Sabrina Martin, Tea with Terrorists shares stories from a life that straddles two very different cultures. Examining the nature of conflict and the need for power and control, this show (the first written by a South Asian woman to be programmed at Circa) confronts everything , whether sombre or silly, with a light and insightful touch.

Arguing with mullahs, being an atheist in a religious, liberal family, examining 30 years from peace, to conflict, to occupation in Kashmir, Sameena takes us through a series of stories from her own life. Wandering outside the green zone in war torn Kabul, being stalked by a sheep in Coniston, and having tea with some terrorists in Kashmir; this is a picaresque tale of a person who feels a sense of belonging everywhere and nowhere- a story about the resilience of human nature, hope for our future, and what it might take to find peace for us all.

‘The joy, the wonder, the magic that stories bring have a collective, connective power. The only thing better is to add laughter. I’m delighted to be able to bring my stories, and hopefully some laughter as well, to you in Te Whanganui-a-Tara, at the iconic Circa Theatre.’ says Sameena

Journey with Sameena to find out why fear is redundant, joy is essential, and terrorists can be a real hoot.

TEA WITH TERRORISTS

Written and Performed by Sameena Zehra

Directed By Sabrina Martin

CIrca Theatre,

August 5 - 27, 7.30pm (4.30pm Sundays)

August 20/27, 2pm Relaxed Performances

August 18-21, NZSL Performances

www.circa.co.nz