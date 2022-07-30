Developments in ECG technology leading to better patient care

The use of electrocardiogram (ECG) readings to assist in the diagnosis of cardiovascular disease has been around for almost a century. And, thanks to significant strides in ECG analysis app technology, ECG readings are proving to be increasingly accurate and helpful in the diagnosis process.

Some of the most useful improvements to ECG technology include more streamlined operability and data capturing. In the past, ECG readings had to be printed out or collected via one digital system and entered into another for analysis in order for doctors to interpret results. Calculations also had to be done manually. Even for the most highly trained medical personnel, the reliance on manual processes or multiple digital platforms resulted in lower levels of accurate interpretation, which, ultimately, negatively impacted patient care.

By contrast, modern ECG data collection and interpretation is now completely digitised, automated, and mostly viewable on a single, integrated platform. This simplification of ECG readings’ interpretation has significantly reduced processing time and improved data interpretation accuracy, which spells good news for patient outcomes. The newer inclusion of AI technology is, furthermore, helping doctors to identify issues that may have otherwise been missed by the human eye during an interpretation of ECG readings.

ECG technology has also made these devices more mobile, with growing accuracy seen in commercial wearable offerings, which can help patients with heart disease monitor their own symptoms more effectively.

Thanks to full digitisation, it’s also possible to directly integrate ECG results with patients’ existing medical records. By collating ECG data with other existing medical information on a patient, doctors are better able to not only make determinations as to the diagnosis itself, but which forms of treatment might be best. Doctors can also more readily identify possible contributing factors. In this way, patients can receive more holistic and effective care.