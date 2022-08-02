WAIKATO

Bruce Clarkson's purpose as Waikato Regional Council candidate is to support and lead our communities toward creating a better relationship with our environment. In other words, putting the ‘Environment’ back into Waikato Regional Council.

As a political candidate in development for many years, Bruce has worked at the interface of environmental research, teaching, policy, and practice for over 40 years, which has cultivated a strong understanding of the critical issues we face today, and how best to lead others to work through these issues.

Bruce Clarkson looks to take his mission to the Waikato Regional Council in the coming election in October.

Bruce’s approach to leadership and decision-making relies on collegial discussion, collaboration, and assessing issues rationally, based on sound evidence.

Bruce has given leadership within communities restoring nature in urban environments, such as the Gully Restoration Programme and Waiwhakareke Natural Heritage Park.

As former Deputy Vice Chancellor of Research at the University of Waikato, Bruce was responsible for the Research and Development budget of more than $70 M, and all aspects of research, enterprise, commercialisation, IP protection, and the postgraduate and scholarship offices.

Bruce was the Inaugural Director of New Zealand’s Biological Heritage National Science Challenge, is Chair of Mercury Energy Peer Review Panel for the Waikato Hydro system Consents and has been a Trustee and Member of 6 Conservation Advisory Groups. Team building has featured strongly in all these endeavours.

His contribution over the years has been recognised by the award of the Kirikiriroa Hamilton Medal, the Loder Cup (NZs premier conservation award) and the Royal Society Fleming Medal for environmental achievement.

Bruce also has experience in local and central government democratic processes, working closely with the community and iwi to support and empower them to achieve their goals.

If elected, Bruce will commit to serving the community for Waikato’s future prosperity based on sustainability in all aspects of life, environmental, economic, social and cultural.

Bruce urges for change in how we see our environment and emphasizes the responsibility each of us has to ensure we do not compromise the inheritance and well-being of future generations. Bruce offers an empowering ‘wake-up call’ for all members of the community and reminds us that the future is entirely in our hands.

Waikato Regional Council elections close at midday on Saturday 8th of October 2022.

Contact Bruce Clarkson

0274376820

clarkson@waikato.ac.nz

Facebook:

Contact Phillip Quay, MediaPA

Phone: 0274 587 724

Email: phillip@mediapa.co.nz

Website: www.mediapa.co.nz