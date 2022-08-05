Tauranga and East Auckland-based Accountancy Firm Drumm Nevatt & Associates Deliver a People First Approach to Members of Their Community

The ‘peaks and troughs’ nature of accountancy has stabilised which opens up a world of opportunity that we can all benefit from. A hyper-connected world expects more from top-level financial service providers and Drumm Nevatt & Associates “DNA” delivers.

“Accountancy these days is more than just numbers” – Craig Nevatt, DNA Director.

Craig is passionate about not only providing assistance to his clients but also challenging them to meet and surpass their own expectations and boundaries.

“We like to know what’s going on in other people’s business, their life and provide more value for them other than just tax returns.”

The personable approach is what people need from an accounting firm these days, as referrals are becoming a more relevant part of the success at DNA. It’s also what keeps Craig passionate about what he does.

“We’re looking after people; their businesses and their livelihood – it’s a very rewarding and exciting space to be in.”

The DNA team consists of 20 staff members, spread over 2 offices in Howick, Auckland and Otumoetai, Tauranga. The team are proud to have helped so many small to medium businesses reach and exceed their business goals.

DNA encourages transparent communication, friendly service, and attention to detail to each client that walks through their doors.

DNA are equipped to assist any business and see them through to success. DNA have ongoing clients with annual revenues ranging from $10,000 to $25 Million.

“This is a really big spread which is exciting, and gives our team a chance to grow.”

DNA also pride themselves in supporting junior accountants looking to cut their teeth and get their foot in the door of an exciting industry that allows for a promising career.

Every business has something in common – the need for efficient, accurate, and reliable financial systems and processes. It’s imperative that all money going in and out of your business is monitored meticulously. Business owners sometimes try to do it themselves, but it’s not necessarily the wisest route. Accounting is a full-time job that requires dedication and unique insight, so it may be necessary to rope in expert help to keep the numbers above board.

The 3 core services provided by Drumm Nevatt & Associates are:

- Accounting and Taxation

- Business Development Services

- Governance Expertise

Get in touch with Craig and the team at DNA to help grow your business and plan for the future.

Contact Drumm Nevatt and Associates:

HOWICK OFFICE

Phone: 64 9 534 4382

Email: office@dnaca.co.nz

Address: Ridge House, 69 Ridge Road, Howick Auckland

Website: https://dnaca.co.nz/

TAURANGA OFFICE

Phone: 64 7 576 2194

Email: admin@dnaca.co.nz

Address: 23 Myres Street, Otumoetai, Tauranga

Website: https://dnaca.co.nz/

Contact Phillip Quay, MediaPA:

Phone: 0274 587 724

Email: phillip@mediapa.co.nz

Website: www.mediapa.co.nz