Basketball For All Comes To Life Next Weekend

AUCKLAND

A huge basketball and cultural event will be held at the Trusts Arena in Auckland this month for all ages and abilities. It’s called Hoops and Life and is free to attend to try your hand at large number of basketball related activities.

The brainchild of musician and basketball fanatic, King Kapisi putting on the event along with Youthtown and many other team mates to encourage basketball culture to come together in a one day extravaganza Saturday 13 August.

There’s the 4 on 4 Ultimate Basketball League Competition, sneaker kreatues swap meet, along with Youthtown dunk comp to JD Sports Waacking, RedRat Krump battles, Breakdance battles, Xbox NBA 2K battles and a heap more.

The only paying part of the day is registering to play in the 4x4 Ultimate Basketball League Competition which will run throughout the day. The team fee is $200 and covers all games, referees, six basketball uniforms and more. All players that register go into a draw to win a Xbox series X and a Play Station 5.

“It’s for our community. We know there’s a huge number of kids, teens and adults who are interested in basketball and everything associated with it, but there’s never been an event to bring it all together in one supervised and safe place,” said Kapisi

“This event is for the average Joe player & also the professional player as well. It’s a place where everyone can learn an appreciation of this incredible team sport together as one!”

Hoops and Life starts at 10am running until 8pm, Saturday 13 August at Trusts Arena.

Kapisi’s Hoops and Life Live-stream show has NBA/ G league/ Australian NBL/ NZNBL women’s Tauihi league media accreditation. The only independent live-stream show that has achieved this very difficult feat.

For more check out the website www.hoopsandlife.co