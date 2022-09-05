Cove Expands into Pet Insurance

Cove, the Auckland-based insurance challenger-brand striving to simplify insurance, has announced the launch of a new range of pet insurance products for New Zealanders.

A recent survey by Cove found that 59% of respondents found pet insurance to be too expensive, and 31% simply didn’t see the value in it.

“This highlighted the opportunity to offer a new range of affordable options to Kiwis while still providing exceptional cover”, explains Andy.

“Our product suite is designed to kick in when pet owners really need us - when something really bad has happened. So our policy limits are market-leading because we’d hate to have to say ‘procedures are getting too expensive… you’re on your own’.”

“But we also wanted our products to be affordable so we’ve eliminated the smaller stuff with a higher excess. We can’t add much value to the process for those anyway.”

“We asked hundreds of New Zealanders what they wanted to see in their ideal pet insurance product, and now we are excited to deliver what we have built”

Cove will be starting with both dog insurance and cat insurance, and has three policy types available to purchase online from today: Major Stuff Cover, Major + Minor Stuff Cover, and Accident Only.

“Research has shown that a large portion of pet owners are comfortable with managing the smaller ongoing costs related to their pet's health, so we created our Major Stuff policy which is designed to be great value and only used when those eye-watering vet bills hit”

Pet insurance will sit alongside Cove's current car insurance product, and as with car insurance, all pet insurance policy management and claims can be done online 24/7 through their self-service model.