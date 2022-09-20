Technology Plays An Important Role In Modern Cardiac Healthcare

Cardiac healthcare and treatment have come a long way since Dr Chris Barnard successfully completed the first human-to-human heart transplant all the way back in 1967. From advancements in operating techniques to medications, patients suffering from various heart-related issues and diseases have far more care options to choose from, as well as better life expectancy rates.

Thanks to numerous developments in medical technology, the fourth industrial revolution (4IR) is promising even greater treatment options and ways to ensure not only the longevity of cardiac patients, but a better quality of life overall. Some technology, such as personal heart rate monitoring systems (similar to smartwatches), is making it easier for patients to take control of their own heart health and seek timeous medical attention. Other advancements, such as 3D printing and stem cell utilisation, are making it possible for cardiac surgeons to offer patients options that enable the reconstruction of damaged heart tissue or the insertion of bionic or specially engineered valves. Complete bionic hearts used to replace faulty organic ones are also no longer merely left in the realms of science fiction. Similarly, improvements to heart medications have led to medicines being more effective in aiding doctors and patients to manage heart disease.

For those at the forefront of cardiac research, technological advancements, such as ADInstruments’ working heart systems, are also proving to be game-changers. As researchers are better able to monitor a variety of cardiac signals while testing different treatments – be they pharmaceutical or technological in nature – it is possible for improvements and solutions to be found and confirmed as effective in a shorter period of time.

Due to the numerous technological developments within the heart healthcare sector, patients suffering from heart disease have more autonomy in their healthcare choices, and can look forward to a long and bright future.