Porcelain Veneers Not Merely A Cosmetic Solution

Many people label much of dentistry as ‘cosmetic’ in nature – which is to say that they deem such procedures to have little medical value. This notion, however, stems from a lack of understanding of the vital role our teeth play in our overall health, with an even, bright smile mostly functioning as a happy secondary outcome to far more valuable physical and mental healthcare benefits.

Indeed, good oral health has been scientifically proven to reduce the risk of heart disease and pneumonia. Patients who have undergone ‘cosmetic’ dental procedures like teeth realignment have further reported improved self-esteem, lower levels of depression and/or social anxiety, and reduced chronic pain. Dental procedures that reduce pain, in turn, have been linked to improved blood pressure readings and associated reductions in patients’ risks for strokes.

Veneers are by far most often deemed wholly ‘cosmetic’. However, even veneers hold significant medical value. One medical benefit of porcelain veneers can be seen in patients with chipped or cracked teeth, with veneers functioning to both restore and prevent further damage. Chipped or cracked teeth can result in increased oral bacteria. If left untreated, such bacteria can lead to numerous types of infections that can be detrimental to a patient’s general health.

The improved mental health of patients who receive porcelain veneers can also not be overstated. By addressing misalignment and tooth discolouration, veneers can help patients to feel more confident and improve their social engagement. From an increased likelihood of gaining a work promotion to finding a life partner, patients can benefit in numerous ways from simply improving their smiles.

Considering the significant costs of treating chronic conditions like heart disease or depression when compared to the relatively cost-effective dental solutions on offer, patients would do well to speak to their dentists about what healthcare solutions ‘cosmetic’ dentistry might provide.