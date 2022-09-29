When Is Cosmetic Dentistry Worth The Investment?

AUCKLAND

Cosmetic dentistry is often a costly and lengthy endeavour. Depending on the procedure, such as jaw rectification or teeth realignment through the use of braces, cosmetic dentistry could require patients to undergo surgery or deal with prolonged periods of healing or procedure completion. Despite dentists and orthodontists regularly recommending cosmetic dental procedures to help patients, many patients still choose to forego necessary cosmetic procedures.

Some of the reasons for patients’ hesitancy in investing in cosmetic dentistry are the costs involved as well as a misunderstanding of the medical value of such procedures. Cosmetic dentistry is chiefly known as such because procedures like teeth whitening, veneers, or orthodontics tend to naturally result in a more aesthetically pleasing smile and, in some cases, even improved facial structure. However, patients tend to forget that cosmetic dentistry is inherently and primarily medical in nature.

By undertaking cosmetic dental procedures, patients can address chronic issues such as jaw pain and headaches. Teeth straightening can also improve oral hygiene by making brushing and flossing easier. Good oral hygiene, in turn, results in lower risks for gum disease and bacterial infections, better breath, and fewer cavities.

Properly aligned teeth can also improve digestion and nutrition in that patients who have their full mouth motion and set of teeth are able to chew their food well and do not need to avoid eating certain foods, like meats or grains, in a bid to avoid discomfort. Better digestion and nutrition hold a wide range of health benefits, including faster cell repair, more energy, and longevity.

It is, therefore, evident that undertaking cosmetic dental procedures is always worth the investment, as while costs may be high up front for some procedures that are not (fully) covered by the country’s healthcare system, the returns on investment are great, including better overall health and wellbeing.