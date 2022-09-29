There Are Many Reasons Why Employee Monitoring Software Is So Popular

Even just five years ago, employee monitoring software was not very common despite being in existence for years. Now, however, it seems like every day more companies are investing in this particular technology.

One of the main reasons for this is that tracking employees’ work has been found to improve productivity. New-generation monitoring software even helps employers determine what ‘time-waster’ tasks might be automated. Such automation results in employees being able to focus solely on their actual work, without having to set aside time for additional administrative or other chores. The consequence is, then, that employees can achieve better turnaround times and deliver higher quality end-products. More efficient workflows also lead to better employee morale.

Modern employee monitoring software is also heavily invested in security – both with regard to data security and ensuring that all company information and projects remain protected, as well as upholding the security and privacy of employees required to use said software. As such, where employees were previously hesitant to allow their employers to track their activities, now many are actively advocating for its use as a way to gain an additional level of protection and proof that they have done the work required.

Other benefits of employee monitoring software include easier team coordination, accurate client invoicing, and better employee rewards management. With newer iterations of tracking software incorporating AI and more Cloud-based solutions, both employers and employees are likely to find it even easier to complete projects on time and to a higher degree of quality.

While on the surface employee tracking software may appear to hinder worker freedom, when used ethically and in full collaboration with workers, this software actually promotes greater freedom for employees operating predominantly in the digital realm. And it’s this understanding that’s steering tracking software’s current boom in popularity.