Ball Hammock Design A Gamechanger In Men's Underwear

When it comes to men’s underwear, the debate used to be between boxers and briefs, with strong proponents in both camps. Times have, however, moved on with the realisation that offering men only two underwear options is about as sane as expecting women to all fit into the same bra size. This change has meant that in the past decade or so, there has been an influx of different underwear styles, including boxer-briefs, trunks, and micro-briefs.

While simply adding a wider range of options is already a step in the right direction, as it enables men to increase their chances of finding good-fitting, budget-friendly, and overall more suitable underwear for different purposes, the increased options haven’t been the greatest development. By all accounts, that honour goes to the creation of the ball hammock (also known as the ball pouch or ball pocket).

Ball hammock underwear can span almost the full range of available style options, but mostly tend to come in the form of boxer-briefs. Basically, a ball hammock is a special pouch that is sewn into the front of the underwear that is specifically designed to keep a man’s crown jewels separate from his thighs. What this means is that men who wear ball hammock underwear are better able to keep their testicular area cooler than their average body temperature (which helps to maintain ideal testicle and sperm health). Ball hammocks also offer a greater level of security and comfort, making it easier to move around without the need to constantly reposition or worry about chafing.

While the debate may forever continue raging as to what constitutes the absolute ‘best’ underwear for men, the reality is that men want to feel comfortable, move freely, and look good. Regardless of cut or style, a ball hammock allows men to have all three.