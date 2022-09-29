Bamboo Set To Become The Material Of Choice For Australian Men's Underwear

There are a lot of different fabrics – both synthetic and natural – that are used for men’s underwear. The key properties of good underwear material are in its ability to wick moisture; provide comfortability, breathability, and stability; and allow for freedom of movement. To that end, materials like cotton and nylon have led the charge for decades. But now there’s a new(ish) kid on the block in the form of bamboo, which is promising to take over the Australian market.

Bamboo has actually been around for quite some time, but improvements in processing and greater appreciation for its versatility has resulted in its growing popularity over the past few years. As a material, bamboo can compete with the likes of silk with how incredibly soft it is. But unlike silk, it’s far more budget-friendly. Bamboo is also remarkably breathable and possesses natural moisture-wicking properties, making it an ideal choice for men looking for anti-chafing underwear. Aside from its softness and anti-chafing assets, bamboo is hardy, which means with good care, underwear made from this material can last a very long time.

Not only is bamboo exceptionally wearable, but it’s also far more sustainable and eco-friendly than the likes of cotton. That’s because there’s much less interference necessary in regard to the likes of using pesticides and excessive amounts of water when growing bamboo than there is for cotton. Bamboo also grows much quicker and adds oxygen back into the atmosphere at a greater rate than many other types of plants.

The notable increase in mens’ bamboo underwear in Australia is testament to this material’s growing popularity. Due to its many positive qualities – both in terms of wearability and sustainability – it is very possible that bamboo will soon become the primary material of choice for men’s underwear in the future.