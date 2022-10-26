An exciting new platform has been set up to help like-minded groups and individuals connect, communicate, cooperate and collaborate.



WWW.NZRISING.CO.NZ

See the Directory of groups that have joined so far (including us).



From their website:

WHAT IS NEW ZEALAND RISING?

New Zealand Rising is an alliance of separate groups and individuals from all across New Zealand who believe in a better future. We are many different people with different views, however we all share a common vision for the future.

“We, the people, stand united for a New Zealand that is respectful, includes everyone, and is free of government overreach”

“Kia tūkotahi tātou ō Aotearoa, hei whakarangatira tātou i a tātou. Herea te Kāwanatanga, kia kore e pēhia te mana o te tāngata”

This website contains a directory of all groups around New Zealand that share this vision. We work together as a team of representatives to help turn our vision into reality. We interact regularly and members get to meet, share ideas, and create a better world.

We don’t agree on everything, and that is okay, but we all agree that we want the future to be better.