Why our computer desks deserve the hype they get

Because of the pandemic, millions of people around the globe transitioned to working from home, while the student also went to school virtually, in front of their computers for extended periods of time.

To be able to concentrate on work or school fully, employees and students alike must be comfortable on their computer chairs and computer desks. Hence, it’s very important to use computer desks that are functional, ergonomic, and long-lasting.

Why you need a computer desk

If the transition to virtual working and schooling caught you and your family unprepared, you must have already experienced working on your laptop at the dining table. Since the dining table is not designed for working (especially for extended periods), it may have given you back and neck pain.

Also, psychologically speaking, using the dining table for work may reduce your appetite come dinner time. The dining room is for eating, the bedroom is for resting, and the working area is for working. Mixing and matching these stimuli can send wrong signals to our brains and may have a negative effect on our focus and productivity.

The best computer desks for your needs

There are several kinds of computer desks (all of them are available on our website), and they are individually designed for the different needs of different people. There are space-friendly computer tables that can fit any room, some are designed with shelves to aid with productivity, and there are also standing desks, which can be raised to a comfortable standing height to promote movement while working or studying.

Computer desks are also best paired with monitor arms, and they are helpful for a couple of reasons. First, they free up space on your desk, so you can bring out a notebook anytime and jot down notes comfortably. Also, when leveled correctly, monitor arms will keep you looking straight and forward, instead of down– which causes neck and back strains.

Invest in high-quality computer desks

At this point, we have already established that when you are working or learning from home, a computer desk is not a want but a need. Computer desks are a good investment because it helps not only with an employee's productivity or a student’s focus but also with comfort and health. High-quality computer desks are also guaranteed to last long, a good one will pay for itself in the long run.

Pro tips on how to choose your ideal computer desk

Make a list of your non-negotiables.

Do you need a standing desk to help you move more?

A desk that you can wheel to whichever room?

A desk that has wire management holes and tubes?

A desk with a raised monitor platform?

Do you need shelves?

Once you got these all figured out, choosing the right computer desk will be a very simple task.