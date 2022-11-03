It's Never Too Late To Start Saving For Retirement

Anyone who’s been in the working world for more than a minute has heard about the need to save for retirement. But hearing about and understanding the theory behind retirement savings can be vastly different to practically undertaking this discipline. There are recurring monthly bills that need to be paid, not to mention schooling costs, clothes, food, petrol, and other everyday-life expenses that place demands on current income.

And even for those who have been saving for retirement since their 20s, it’s still possible to land in financial distress through job loss, undertaking entrepreneurial endeavours, or illness. But whether you’re getting a later start on the retirement savings ladder or simply wishing to expand your existing nest egg, it’s never too late to save for retirement while you’re still in your working years.

While it’s much easier to gain greater benefits from compound interest for money saved in your 20s as opposed to your 30s or 40s, the sooner you place money into accounts that offer this interest the better. But compound interest is not the only way to amass money for retirement – property investment, stocks, working past 65, taking up a side hustle, downscaling, and strict budgeting can all also help you to not only save for retirement but access finances via diversified avenues.

The best way to ensure you’re saving enough for retirement is to plan well. To that end, retirement investment calculators can be of great assistance to see how much you need to save. Consulting with a financial advisor and working to reduce debt can also help in this regard.

Just because you start saving for retirement in later life doesn’t mean you can’t maintain the standard of living you’ve been used to; it just means that a bit more work and discipline may be needed to get there.