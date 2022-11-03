Planning A Road Trip This Festive Season? Make Sure Your Car's In Working Order First

There’s nothing quite like packing up the family and heading on a road trip over the December holidays. Exploring New Zealand by car is a great way to see the country and celebrate the festive season, but it can be tempting to dream of adventures to come, or get distracted with accommodation and activity bookings, and neglect a major component of ensuring a happy holiday, namely the vehicle you’ll be using for travel.

While a full car service may not be necessary, especially if the vehicle has been serviced consistently according to manufacturer recommendations, conducting a basic check of fluids, tyres, battery, and windscreen wipers is still recommended. Some of the items that people often neglect to check are their spare tyre’s tread and pressure, lightbulbs, and air filters, so be sure these are also all in order before your trip.

Many of these checks can be done yourself, but for a fuller service, tyre alignment, or simply to ensure that the car gets the green light from a professional, you might want to use more expert car servicing in Tauranga.

Aside from checking that your car’s mechanics are all in working order, you should also ensure that all tools and accessories necessary to tide you over in case of an emergency are packed and easily accessible. Some of these items include a jack, wheel spanners and wrenches, a jerry can for petrol, and a tow rope. Your local mechanic or automobile parts shop can give you further advice as to other items you might need for your specific trip.

In all, take some time to check your vehicle before you head out on the road, as you don’t want a faulty car to be the reason you have to cut your plans short.