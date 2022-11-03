Chartered Accountants Drumm Nevatt & Associates Discusses Cashflow and Its Importance In Your Business

Cash flow is the amount of money entering and leaving your business over a given timeframe. It enables you to meet existing financial obligations and plan for the future, and it is an essential aspect of every business.

Cash Flow Is King:

Cash flow is a significant factor in the success of any business. It drives everyday operations, expansion and purchasing power. You have positive cash flow when you have more money to pay bills. Conversely, cash flow issues occur when money flowing out exceeds money coming in.

Cash flow is necessary for daily business operations including:



paying taxes



paying employees



purchasing inventory



forecasting for expenses



preparing for dryer months



charging clients



However, cash flow is also the number one reason SMEs fail, with 82% of SMEs failing due to poor cash flow.

A business's success depends on generating profits while operating with a positive cash flow, highlighting the importance of cash flow and profit are crucial aspects of running a business.

Business turnover can be misleading! A healthy business turnover does not necessarily mean your business is in fine shape financially.

Cash flow is more critical than turnover, as most SMEs are fully aware, which is why cash flow management should be at the forefront of your mind.

Why is cash flow management so important?

A consistent, positive cash flow enables your business to grow and invest in new opportunities. Putting these eight cash flow management strategies in place today will invest in the financial health of your business.



Pay bills strategically



Choose a suitable payroll cycle



Negotiate your payment with suppliers



Collect receivables quickly



Manage your credit policies carefully



Use a business credit card



Consider a line of credit



Use technology to make and accept payments



Positive Cash flow management requires the following:



constant diligence



regular reporting



a firm hand on the purse strings



Without positive cash flow management your business could be heading down the slippery slope of:



insolvency



liquidation



diminished profit margins



debt



Drumm Nevatt & Associates are a collective team of qualified Chartered Accountants in East Auckland and Tauranga.

Drumm Nevatt & Associates are highly skilled and trained in all aspects of business accounting and taxation. They can provide specialist financial advice tailored to your business.

HOWICK OFFICE

Phone: 64 9 534 4382

Email: office@dnaca.co.nz

Ridge House, 69 Ridge Road Howick, Auckland 2014

PO Box 54 060, The Marina, Auckland 2144

TAURANGA OFFICE

Phone: 64 7 576 2194

Email: admin@dnaca.co.nz

23 Myres Street, Otumoetai, Tauranga 3110