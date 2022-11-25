Second-hand Louis Vuitton handbags the not-so-new 'it' fashion item

When it comes to fashion, the trend for years has been to chase after the newest ‘it’ item. This tendency has fed the fast fashion industry for decades, as it enabled consumers to access the latest fashion ‘must-haves’ without the hefty price-tag. But trends change, and modern consumers are far more concerned with balancing being fashion conscious with being environmentally conscious. The shift has led to an exponential growth in the luxury goods market, as more and more consumers seek out second-hand items of higher quality in place of purchasing fast fashion pieces.

The willingness of consumers to spend good money on second-hand luxury items has meant that many top-tier brands are now becoming accessible to consumers via second-hand stores like Luxury Trade that specialise in sourcing top-quality second-hand articles. Of all the brands and luxury fashion pieces finding new life in the second-hand market, none have made as big of a splash as Louis Vuitton.

While the brand has always been popular, its circulation in the second-hand market speaks volumes about its long-confirmed history of high-quality, bespoke products. Louis Vuitton’s ability to be both innovative and classic has meant that its bags have stood the test of time. The different canvas and leather materials, by-hand creation, and limited-edition series that make up the Louis Vuitton brand means that consumers are always guaranteed the highest quality handbags, totes, and purses.

Buying a Louis Vuitton handbag is not just a fashion statement but an investment, as the bags never go out of style and, if cared for well, can be used for generations. Although other brands and fashion items are also incredibly popular in the second-hand arena, Louis Vuitton handbags appear to have cornered the market and are now the ‘it’ fashion item for all consumers looking to make sustainable purchases.