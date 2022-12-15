More Christchurch Homeowners Making the Smart Choice towards Smart Homes

CHRISTCHURCH

As technology advances and the Internet of Things (IoT) becomes more commonplace, many Christchurch homeowners are moving towards the partial or full automation of their homes.

This shift is ‘smart’ for a number of reasons. For one, smart homes are far more energy efficient, as remote monitoring ensures that no appliances or lights are drawing power when no one is home to switch them off. It’s even possible to lower heating and cooling costs as systems can revert to sleep mode when occupants are not using specific rooms. By enabling homeowners to more effectively manage energy usage, smart homes help to save both utility costs and the environment.

Another reason for switching to smart homes is that automation makes homes far more functional. By programming when a washing machine runs, for instance, homeowners can streamline chores. Smart homes are also more relaxing as many home-management tasks require less effort. Automated lighting and sound systems can additionally help to create just the right atmosphere in a home to make the living environment pleasant for all occupants.

A smart home also holds special value for people with disabilities, as automation can make the home more accessible by reducing the need to move around unnecessarily in order to complete tasks like closing blinds, making coffee, and so on. Neurodivergent people can similarly use smart technology to create a safe and calm environment that is better conducive to limiting distractions and lowering anxiety levels.

With all these benefits, it’s no wonder that many Christchurch locals are investing in automating their homes. However, it is not recommended that such smart home conversion be undertaken by homeowners themselves. Rather, those looking to upgrade their homes should consult with qualified Christchurch electricians to ensure that transitioning from traditional to smart homes is done correctly, safely, and cost-effectively.