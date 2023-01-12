Tea with Terrorists - Auckland Season

AUCKLAND

NOMINEE ***Director of the Year***

NOMINEE ***Outstanding Performer***

Wellington Theatre Awards 2022

We are delighted to announce the Auckland season of Tea With Terrorists, a rollercoaster ride of dark comedy and delicious storytelling.

Written and performed by Sameena Zehra, with expert direction by Sabrina Martin, Tea with Terrorists shares stories from a life that straddles two very different cultures. Examining the nature of conflict and the need for power and control, this show confronts everything, whether sombre or silly, with a light and insightful touch.

Arguing with mullahs, being an atheist in a religious, liberal family, wandering outside the green zone in war torn Kabul, being stalked by a sheep in Coniston, and having tea with some terrorists in Kashmir; journey with Sameena to find out why fear is redundant, joy is essential, and terrorists can be a real hoot.

‘The wonder and magic that stories bring have a collective, connective power. The only thing better is to add laughter. Tea with Terrorists started as a stand up comedy storytelling show. Over the last 10 years it has morphed, mutated, and transformed into the theatre show before you now. I never tire of the thrill I feel being in the room with a live audience, creating that moment of sharp intimacy between strangers as we agree to let our imaginations collude and collide and escape, together, into the world of stories’ says Sameena

In line with its kaupapa of access and inclusion, The Magnificent Weirdos is offering the following options for this season of ‘Tea with Terrorists’

Pay What You Can tickets.

You choose how much to pay! We want our show to be accessible to people of all income brackets. You slide the scale from $8 -$100, and stop wherever feels comfortable for you. If you have an access need that means you will have to bring a companion with you to the show, we are happy to provide a free ticket for them.

Touch Tour

This show does not need audio description to be accessible for Blind and Low Vision folks.

We will host a touch tour before the show on Friday, 3rd March, at 7.25pm. There will also be a pre show information package, available to download on the ticketing site and Basement Website.

Relaxed Performance

We will have an extra show as a dedicated relaxed performance on Saturday, 4th March, at 4pm. Although all patrons are welcome to attend, there will be some adjustments to the show, and the seating configuration of the theatre in order to prioritise the entertainment of our patrons who prefer a relaxed performance. There will also be a pre show information package, available to download on the ticketing site and Basement Website.

Written and Performed by Sameena Zehra

Directed By Sabrina Martin

Basement Theatre,

Lower Greys Avenue, Auckland CBD

Feb 28- Mar 4 at 8pm

Touch Tour Mar 3 at 7.25pm

Relaxed Performance Matinee Mar 4 at 4pm

Tickets www.iticket.co.nz/events/2023/feb/tea-with-terrorists