New Zealand electric vehicle finance options explored by Banked

Auckland, New Zealand — Banked has published a comprehensive new resource detailing the best ways that Kiwis can fund the purchase of an electric or hybrid vehicle.

The personal finance and deals website covers what consumers can expect from an ‘EV loan’, including what they cover, the criteria for these loans, and how they differ from standard car loans.

The guide to EV loans also explores how low-rate ‘green energy’ mortgage top-up loans from banks including ANZ and ASB can be used to purchase an EV.

“Kiwis are embracing electric vehicles thanks to their lower emissions, better running costs, and the government’s Clean Car Discount scheme,” says Banked’s Head of Publishing Kevin McHugh.

“But getting the best deal on an EV or hybrid is not necessarily the same as it is with a petrol or diesel vehicle. There are some unique EV finance options out there, with interest rates as low as 1% for consumers who meet the relevant criteria.

“Updated regularly, Banked’s latest guide lays out each of these options in one place, looks at exactly how they can be used (and by whom), and gives Kiwis the information they need to make the right choice for their EV purchase.”

About Banked

Banked is a financial information and deals website that has the goal of helping New Zealanders make the best decisions on the products they need.