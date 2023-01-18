Finest of The Fringe - the hottest ticket in town!

WELLINGTON

A Late-night Lucious Cabaret

JoJo and D’Bear bring the best of the NZ Fringe Festival together in a late night variety show like no other!

Finest of the Fringe is a late-night celebration of the mahi and excellence that is brought to the NZ Fringe Festival in 2023 both locally, nationally and internationally. It’s a titillating taster, an amuse bouche of brilliance and a feast of all the fabulousness that NZ Fringe has to offer.

With the finest cabaret pairing since Fred and Ginger at the helm, multiple award-winning performers JoJo Bellini and Neil D’Bear Thornton will take audiences on a classy, high-camp, New York themed cabaret ride through a variety of acts from the Fringe that showcase their work and promote their shows.

Neil Thornton is especially excited for this show: “I’m so looking forward to trading my shlubby comedian’s jeans and t-shirt for a red tuxedo and top hat, learning a few songs with choreo, and bringing some real vegas showmanship to making an unforgettable night.”

“I cannot wait to showcase the amazing acts we have for the fringe” JoJo Bellini adds,”and also a cheeky extravaganza or two that Neil and I have been cooking up”

Like a mini Fringe in itself, each Finest of the Fringe show will have a different line up. The very best in comedy, circus, dance, music, poetry, burlesque and opera will be on offer each show for the finest way to round off your Friday and Saturday nights.

FINEST OF THE FRINGE

Feb 17/18 Mar 3/4, 9.30pm

The Hannah Playhouse

Tickets: $25/$20 via fringe.co.nz

Winner Best MC 2022, Wellington Comedy Awards

Winner Spirit of the Fringe. NZ Fringe 2022

About JoJo and D’Bear:

JoJo and D’Bear started working together in 2021 producing high quality burlesque, cabaret and comedy fusion shows that showcase the best that Wellington and Aoteraoa has to offer–Including the sold-out shows, StandUp and Tease and StandUp and Spin. Our kuapapa is to provide paid performance opportunities to artists in order to showcase their work to the wider community, as well as potential producers and creatives in the Arts Industry, providing them with an expanded audience and further performing opportunities. We take pride in creating a safe and enjoyable working environment with a zero tolerance policy towards racism, bigotry, homophobia, transphobia, sexism and harmful behaviours such as bullying, sexual misconduct or physical harm.