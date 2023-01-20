Top Benefits of Amber Bracelets

HAWKE'S BAY

Amber bracelets have been a staple in jewelry collections for centuries, and for good reason. Not only are they beautiful, but they also have a rich history and are believed to have healing properties.

Amber is a fossilized tree resin that has been around for millions of years. It's formed by the sap of ancient trees that hardened over time and was buried under layers of soil and rock. Through the process of fossilization, the sap has been transformed into a solid, translucent, and beautiful gemstone. Baltic Amber is known to be the highest quality of amber and it's found in the Baltic Sea region, specifically in Lithuania.

One of the most unique things about amber is its ability to contain inclusions, or tiny creatures, that were trapped in the resin millions of years ago. These inclusions, often small insects or plants, can be seen under magnification and add to the uniqueness of each piece of amber.

Amber bracelets have been used for centuries for their believed healing properties. It's said that amber has the ability to reduce inflammation and pain, making it a popular choice for those experiencing teething pain in infants and arthritis in adults. The warmth from the skin's contact with the amber is thought to release healing oils from the amber, providing a natural form of pain relief.

In addition to its healing properties, amber bracelets also make a beautiful fashion statement. They come in a variety of styles, including polished, raw, and polished with gemstone. The color of amber ranges from light yellow to deep cognac, and each piece is unique in its color and inclusions.

Amber bracelets can be worn alone or paired with an amber necklace for a coordinated look. They also make a great gift for any occasion, as they are timeless and have both aesthetic and healing properties.

When purchasing an amber bracelet, it's important to ensure that it's 100% genuine Baltic amber. Authenticity cards and certificates of origin can also be provided by reputable sellers.

In conclusion, amber bracelets are not just beautiful jewelry, but also have a rich history and are believed to have healing properties. With a wide range of styles and colors, they can be worn alone or paired with an amber necklace, making them a versatile addition to any jewelry collection. Purchase with confidence and select 100% genuine Baltic amber bracelets from reputable sellers.